These Shining Lives
November 10, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Directed by Tom Whitaker These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich chronicles the strength and determination of a group of early 20th century women workers, considered expendable in their day, to explore their story’s continued resonance. Performance Dates: Nov 9-10, 13-17 @ 8pm Nov 10-11, 17 @ 2pm There is no late seating in the Performing Arts Theater.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ucsbtheaterdance
- Starts: November 10, 2012 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $13/Students, Seniors, UCSB Faculty, Staff & Alumni; $17/General Admission
- Location: Performing Arts Theater, UCSB Campus
- Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu/events_publicD.php?PerformanceID=469