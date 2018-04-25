Thingumajig’s Giant Puppet Workshop
A 2-week giant puppet workshop, puppet maker and performer Thingumajig Theatre directors Andrew and Kathy Kim will lead a group of local artists through all the stages of making giant street puppets, from concept to design.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
- Starts: February 17, 2018 4:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $215
- Location: Community Arts Workshop
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/caw-giant-puppet-workshop/2-17-2018/tickets