Thingumajig’s Giant Puppet Workshop

February 17, 2018 from 4:30pm - 9:30pm
A 2-week giant puppet workshop, puppet maker and performer Thingumajig Theatre directors Andrew and Kathy Kim will lead a group of local artists through all the stages of making giant street puppets, from concept to design.

 

