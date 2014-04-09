Calendar » Think Like An Employer to Land Your Dream Job

April 9, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This 6-week course supports first-time job hunters and those looking to move up to identify their needs, understand what employers want, and refine their skills to effectively communicate their readiness to take on their dream job. The course meets for six two-hour sessions on Wednesday evenings from April 9 - May 14. Register at www.sbcc.edu/CLL or by calling 805-964-6853.