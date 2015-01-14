Calendar » Thinking About Justice

January 14, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

"Thinking About Justice." Mia White will lead us in learning, examining and thinking about racism, from what she has learned in her academic studies and her personal experience. Mia White teaches Black Studies at UCSB. She holds a PhD in Urban Studies from MIT and has done extensive grassroots organizing for social justice and diversity. First in the Series "Building the World We Dream About." Presented by Live Oak Adult Religious Exploration and the Social Justice Ministry.



