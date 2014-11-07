Calendar » Third Annual Conejo Valley Film Festival: ‘Little Big Man’

November 7, 2014 from 7:00pm

In the classic historical film “Little Big Man,” Jack Crabb (played by Dustin Hoffman) tells of his life being raised by Indians and fighting with General Custer. The 1970 film contains scenes shot in the Conejo Valley.

Additional films in the series will be shown in other Thousand Oaks venues. At the screenings, experts provide historical context and answer questions about films shot in the Conejo Valley. For a full listing, visit www.conejovalleyfilmfestival.com. For questions, contact Timothy Hengst at 805-493-3241 or [email protected], or Billy Martin at [email protected]