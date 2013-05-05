Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Third Annual PRISM Concert

May 5, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The University Wind Ensemble, chamber ensembles and instrumental soloists will perform at the third annual PRISM concert. The program will feature a rotation of varied music, allowing the audience to hear the complete spectrum of wind and percussion music. Michael Hart, CLU’s director of bands, will conduct.

 

