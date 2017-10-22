Calendar » Third Annual Santa Barbara WILD! A Fundraiser for Los Padres ForestWatch

October 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 6:30pm

Tickets are now on sale for the Third Annual Santa Barbara WILD!

A Fundraiser for Los Padres ForestWatch

Sunday, October 22 from 3:00pm - 6:30pm

At our new location on the Playing Fields of The Garden Street Academy

2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

Click here to purchase your tickets online or contact Wendy at [email protected] / (805) 617-41610 x4. More information at sbwild.org

Please join Los Padres ForestWatch for our Third Annual a fun and exciting afternoon at the historic and beautiful campus of The Garden Street Academy, outdoors on the Playing Fields. Enjoy locally sourced organic gourmet appetizers and dinner, delicious wines by Solimar Wine Co. and Beckman Vineyards, tasty brews by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., live music by The Bryan Titus Trio and silent and live auction. Live auction highlights include a weeklong culinary workshop for two at a Tuscan villa, a 6 night stay at a Park City, UT four-season vacation retreat, and a private tour of Wind Wolves Preserve. Check sbwild.org for more information on auction items and updates!