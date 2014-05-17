Calendar » Third Annual Walk for Mental Wellness

May 17, 2014 from 8:30 am - TBD

Third Annual Walk for Mental Wellness

Sponsored by Mental Wellness Center with support from the Active Minds club at UCSB

Join the Mental Wellness Center at the Santa Barbara beach for the Third Annual Walk for Mental Wellness. The 5K Walk supports The Recovery Learning Center at the Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara’s only rehabilitation and social center for adults and families affected by mental illness. Since 1959, the Mental Wellness Center has provided residential and support services in the Santa Barbara community.

Active Minds at UCSB is the local chapter of the nation's only student-based mental health advocacy program on college campuses. Active Minds is dedicated to reducing stigma and promoting awareness of the issues related to mental illness.

The Friends of the Mental Wellness Center’s goal is to raise $75,000 from the Walk, which would restore and expand services provided by the Recovery Learning Center.



Date: Saturday, May 17, 2014

Time: 8:30 a.m., Opening Ceremony of Walk

Place: East Beach Bathhouse (1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd) in Santa Barbara

Cost: $40 for general participants and $10 for students with a student ID, with 100% event registration fees going to support the Recovery Learning Center at the Mental Wellness Center

To register as an individual or team, visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org or call (805) 884-8440.