Third Thursday Studio: Afternoon Chigong
January 21, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Join us every third thursday of the month to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by selected artworks in the exhibitions through hands-on experimentation in a fun social setting.
Materials provided, artistic talent optional, open mind encouraged.
Featured Artwork: Tam van Tran, Afternoon Chigong
FREE ADMISSION.
RSVP by the Wednesday before to guarantee your spot: email or call 805.966.5373 x103.
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/third-thursday-studio-afternoon-chigong