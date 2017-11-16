Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: Colors | Mixing in Action

November 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Create a personal palette of hues, tints, tones, and shades with color expert Monika Molnar-Metzenthin and apply the color scheme on a three dimensional object in the style of Diana de Solares.

Be part of a fun evening of creation, experimentation, and conversation over art and wine!

The FREE Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibition through conversation and hands-on experimentation.