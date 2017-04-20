Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: Fun Flags

April 20, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Show your true colors and create a flag sculpture inspired by works in the exhibition Bloom Projects Exchange Series: Bean Gilsdorf, Soft Actor. MCASB Director of Engagement Monika Molnar-Metzenthin will lead the activity and make sure wine glasses stay full.

The FREE Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibitions through conversation and hands-on experiences.

Space is limited to 12 participants. FREE. Please RSVP through NightOut to reserve your spot. Materials are provided, artistic talent optional, and an open mind encouraged.