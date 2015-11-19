Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: Lord of Hot Butter

November 19, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us every third thursday of the month to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibition through hands-on experimentation in a fun social setting. Materials provided, artistic talent optional, open mind encouraged.

FREE ADMISSION.

RSVP by the Wednesday before to guarantee your spot.

For more information, to RSVP, or to enroll in a program, [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 X103.