Third Thursday Studio: Paper

March 17, 2016 from 6:00pm

The Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibition through conversation and hands-on experimentation.

FREE ADMISSION.

During the exhibition Beyond 2º, the Third Thursday Studio series will examine concepts of upcycling and repurposing in a variety of media.

March 17, 2016: Paper

April 21, 2016: Plastic

May 19, 2016: Wax

June 16, 2016: Fabric

July 21, 2016: Wood