Third Thursday Studio: Paper
The Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibition through conversation and hands-on experimentation.
FREE ADMISSION.
During the exhibition Beyond 2º, the Third Thursday Studio series will examine concepts of upcycling and repurposing in a variety of media.
March 17, 2016: Paper
April 21, 2016: Plastic
May 19, 2016: Wax
June 16, 2016: Fabric
July 21, 2016: Wood
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 17, 2016 6:00pm
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/paper