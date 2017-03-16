Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: Soft Sculptures

March 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Stitch, stuff, wrap, and roll! Study the works in the exhibition Bean Gilsdorf: Soft Actor and experiment with alternative fiber arts processes facilitated by artist Sommer Roman.

The FREE Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibitions through conversation and hands-on experiences.

Space is limited to 12 participants. FREE. Please RSVP through NightOut to reserve your spot.

Materials are provided, artistic talent optional, and an open mind encouraged.