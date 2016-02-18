Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: The Lavender Scavenger

February 18, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us every third thursday of the month to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by selected artworks in the exhibitions through hands-on experimentation in a fun social setting.

Materials provided, artistic talent optional, open mind encouraged.

Featured Artwork: Tam Van Tran, The Lavender Scavenger

FREE ADMISSION.

RSVP by the Wednesday before to guarantee your spot: [email protected] or 805.966.5373 X103