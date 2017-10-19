Calendar » Third Thursday Studio: Weaving | Traditions Today

October 19, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm

Meet Guatemalan artist and museum educator Hellen Ascoli and experience weaving with a traditional Mayan backstrap loom.

Be part of a fun evening of creation, experimentation, and conversation over art and wine!

The FREE Third Thursday Studio program invites participants to explore techniques and themes of contemporary art inspired by artists in the exhibition through conversation and hands-on experimentation.

Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP here to reserve your spot.

Please arrive on time. Spaces not filled by the start of the program will be opened to other interested parties.

