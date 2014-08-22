Calendar » “Thirsty for Justice: The Struggle for the Human Right to Water”

August 22, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Forty-minute documentary film produced by the Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry of California followed by a discussion, reception, and repeat of the film. The first screening will be the English language version of the film. The second screening will be the Spanish language version of the film. The second screening is expected to begin around 8:30 pm followed by a discussion in Spanish.

A ceremony in honor of the waters will be performed by an elder of the Chumash.

"In the richest nation on earth and wealthiest state in the nation, how can so many people lack access to safe affordable water for their basic human needs? THIRSTY FOR JUSTICE shares powerful stories of those who suffer from this assault on their personal health and human dignity..."