"Solutions News Radio" welcomes Joe Simonetta, author of Seven Words that Can Change the World

January 18, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live from 5-6 p.m. every Friday on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Fridays from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturdays from 5-6 p.m. and again on Sundays from 9 -10 a.m. Each show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Joe Simonetta, author of Seven Words that Can Change the World. Simonetta's seven words brilliantly encapsulate a new global belief system that can change the way we govern, the laws we enact, the way we do business, the products we create, the services that we offer, and how we treat our employees, our environment, each other, and ourselves. Tune in for a talk that promises to inspire.