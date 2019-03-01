Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Arielle Ford

March 1, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week’s guest, Arielle Ford, is a love and relationship expert and a leading personality in the personal growth and contemporary spirituality movement. For the past 25 years she has been living, teaching, and promoting consciousness through all forms of media. She is a speaker, blogger for the Huffington Post, and the producer and host of Evolving Wisdom’s Art of Love series.

Arielle is a gifted writer and the author of 11 books including the international bestseller, THE SOULMATE SECRET: Manifest The Love of Your Life With The Law of Attraction. She also wrote Wabi Sabi Love and Turn Your Mate Into Your Soulmate (Harper One). She has been called “The Cupid of Consciousness” and “The Fairy Godmother of Love.”