This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Congressman Salud Carbajal

February 22, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week’s guest, Congressman Salud Carbajal, proudly represents the 24th Congressional District of California. The District includes the entirety of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, and a portion of Ventura County.

Prior to representing the Central Coast in Congress, Salud served as Santa Barbara County’s First District Supervisor for twelve years. As County Supervisor, Salud championed the development of the Blue Ribbon Budget Task Force to examine our county operations and budget process. He has also advocated for health and social service safety net programs for our most vulnerable residents, co-sponsoring an initiative to provide health insurance for all the County's children and spearheading the creation of a job skills and mentorship program for at-risk youth throughout the County.

A long-time advocate for our environment, Salud’s first act in Congress was the California Clean Coast Act which bans future offshore oil and gas drilling on California’s coast. He also is a member of the bi-partisan Climate Solutions Caucus, which works across the aisle toward developing strategies for mitigating the effects of climate change.