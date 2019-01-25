Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Elisabet Sahtouris

January 25, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5-6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Elisabet Sahtouris, evolutionary biologist, futurist, professor, author and consultant on Living Systems Design. She shows the relevance of biological systems to organizational design in business, government and globalization. She is a Fellow of the World Business Academy, an advisor to EthicalMarkets.com and the Masters in Business program at Schumacher College. Tune in for what is sure to be an informative and inspiring talk!