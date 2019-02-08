Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Jim Selman of real-timeworld.com

February 8, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Jim Selman, co-founder and CEO of Transformational Technologies, an operating network of over 70 consulting organizations. He helped bring the first tools of organizational transformation to enterprises in America and Europe. He also co-founded an accredited post-graduate coaching program in Buenos Aires. He continues to coach leaders around the world as they navigate their organizations, their careers and their lives in real time. Listen to him live this Friday!