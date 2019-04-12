Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Leonard Wallock

April 12, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by Rinaldo Brutoco, president and founder of the World Business Academy, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show is also available on demand as a podcast.

Our guest this week is Executive Director of Public Square, Leonard Wallock. Public Square is an organization dedicated to convening interactive seminars led by distinguished commentators exploring innovative policy solutions to the critical issues of our time and inspire the next generation of civic leaders.

Dr. Wallock previously served as UCSB’s Associate Director of the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, then as Program Coordinator for Taubman Symposia in Jewish Studies, and finally as Associate Director of the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life. During his time at UCSB, Dr. Wallock programmed over 300 free, educational public lectures and forums for the local community. With Public Square, he is continuing this important work, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Solutions News. Please tune in!