Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Margaret Klein Salamon

February 15, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

Margaret Klein Salamon is the founder and director of The Climate Mobilization, a volunteer-powered organization that is working to initiate a WWII-scale mobilization that rapidly transforms our economy to protect humanity and the living world. In that role she has helped catalyze a burgeoning worldwide climate emergency movement. Thirty-eight cities and counties around the world have now passed climate emergency declarations based on the climate emergency policy framework that The Climate Mobilization has developed and championed.

Klein Salamon earned her PhD in clinical psychology from Adelphi University and also holds a BA in social anthropology from Harvard. Though she loved being a therapist, Klein Salamon felt called to apply her psychological and anthropological knowledge to solving climate change. She is the author of The Transformative Power of Climate Truth and Leading the Public into Emergency Mode. Her forthcoming book is titled Transform Yourself with Climate Truth.

Klein Salamon will also be a panelist at the Feb 19th event “2019: The Year for Climate Mobilization” from 5-7 PM at Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara.