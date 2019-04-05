Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Monique Limón

April 5, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by Rinaldo Brutoco, president and founder of the World Business Academy, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show is also available on demand as a podcast.

Our guest this week will be Assemblymember Monique Limón, and topics will include public banking, education and some great “didyaknows”. Ms. Limón was elected to the California Assembly in November 2016 and represents the 37th district that includes over half of the County of Santa Barbara, as well as nearly a quarter of the County of Ventura.

Born and raised in the 37th district, Monique has worked to serve her community as an educator, leader, and an advocate for causes advancing the quality of life in her community. A UC Berkeley graduate with a Masters degree from Columbia University, Monique served two terms on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board and as Assistant Director for the McNair Scholars Program at the University of California, Santa Barbara prior to serving in the Assembly. Monique also served as Commissioner on the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women and helped create connections between private and public resources with women in the community. Monique has strong roots in the 37th district as she has connections to small business owners and important leaders in the community. Tune in to hear the conversation!