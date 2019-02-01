This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Seth Streeter
The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.
This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Seth Streeter, the founder of sustainablefuture.org. Seth has been an inspired volunteer to numerous environmental non-profits over a 20 year timeframe. In his work, Seth repeatedly observed missed opportunities for cooperation and integration across organizations and their well-intentioned programs and supporters. Sustainablefuture.org is an impact-making organization designed to align and empower Santa Barbara County to become a leading sustainable city for the world to follow. This is one guest you won’t want to miss!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: World Business Academy
- Starts: February 1, 2019 5:00pm - 6:00 pm
- Location: KZSB 1290
- Website: solutionsnews.org
- Sponsors: World Business Academy