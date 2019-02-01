Calendar » This week “Solutions News Radio” will welcome Seth Streeter

February 1, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm

The new weekly local radio show, “Solutions News Radio,” hosted by the president and founder of World Business Academy, Rinaldo Brutoco, will air live this Friday from 5-6 p.m. on KZSB 1290 AM radio. There will be replay broadcasts Friday from 11 p.m.– 12 a.m., Saturday from 5- 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 -10 a.m. The show will also be available on demand as a podcast.

This week "Solutions News Radio" will welcome Seth Streeter, the founder of sustainablefuture.org. Seth has been an inspired volunteer to numerous environmental non-profits over a 20 year timeframe. In his work, Seth repeatedly observed missed opportunities for cooperation and integration across organizations and their well-intentioned programs and supporters. Sustainablefuture.org is an impact-making organization designed to align and empower Santa Barbara County to become a leading sustainable city for the world to follow. This is one guest you won’t want to miss!