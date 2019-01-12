Calendar » Thoreson 30 Minute Decathlon & Youth Triple

January 12, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:30pm

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Track Club



Join us for this special event honoring David Thoreson at Westmont College. Beginning at 10:00am at Westmont College, a field of Decathletes will attempt the 10-event, 30 minute challenge created by Thoreson in the 1970s. At 11:00am the SBTC will also host a 30 minute, three event challenge for youth (ages 7-13).

The Saturday, January 12 event is free for spectators and participants thanks to the Warkentin Family. A luncheon reunion will follow the Youth Triple at 11:30am and is also hosted at Thorrington Field.

So we can best plan, we request that all youth participants or those joining us for the luncheon reunion RSVP using the form on the event's website.

Thoreson was a national class Decathlete, winning the bronze medal at the 1967 Pan American Games and a best score of 6,233pts in the 30 minute Decathlon, a world record which stood for many years. He later worked at La Colina Junior High School becoming an institution to the thousands of students he impacted. You can read more about Thoreson’s life and legacy on the Santa Barbara Independent website and tributes can be sent to [email protected]