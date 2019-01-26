Calendar » THOUSAND OAKS NON-PROFIT ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD MIRACLE OF MOVEMENT GALA JANUARY 26, 2019

January 26, 2019 from 5:30pm

Fit 4 the Cause is pleased to announce its third Miracle of Movement Gala set for Jan. 26, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Westlake.

The Gala kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a sit-down dinner with award ceremonies, video tributes and a live auction. Sponsorships and ticket sales are available online now at https://charityauction.bid/miracleofmovementgala.

The Miracle of Movement’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes extraordinary individuals who consistently smash obstacles with honor, proactivity, community engagement and optimism. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners are Thousand Oaks residents Amanda Welti and her teenage daughter Grace, who has autism.