Calendar » Three for Joy Benefit Performance for Grace Fisher Foundation

July 2, 2016 from 5:30pm (doors open at 5:00pm for dinner) - 6:30pm

Three for Joy Benefit Performance for Grace Fisher Foundation

July 2, 2016

Soho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St #205, Santa Barbara

5:30-6:30pm (Doors open at 5pm for dinner)

$15/adults, $5/youth, 12 and under Free

Dinner reservations for priority seating: call 962-7776 ext.6 or visit www.sohosb.com

A trio of young musicians on fiddle, cello and mandolin—Three for Joy—will perform Celtic style music to benefit the Grace Fisher Foundation, Saturday July 2, 5:30-6:30, at Soho Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St #205). 100% of ticket sales will go to the foundation. Additional donations most welcome!

In December 2014, 17 year old Grace Fisher, senior at Santa Barbara High School and on track to attend Berklee College of Music, became permanently paralyzed from her neck down from a polio like illness. Now, 1 1/2 years later, Grace has inaugurated the Grace Fisher Foundation "to enrich and empower those with mental and physical challenges through the arts."

Three for Joy member Angela Rose Padula (9) began cello inspired by watching cellist Grace Fisher in Santa Barbara Strings. Angela Rose and her brothers, Dominic (12) and Joseph (10) will play music in the Celtic tradition to honor Gracie and benefit her foundation.

Repertoire ranges from traditional tunes—Scottish, Irish and Cape Breton—to contemporary compositions in the Celtic style, presented with compelling arrangements and unique textures of melody, harmony and rhythm. These accomplished, young musicians enthrall audiences of all ages.