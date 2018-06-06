Calendar » Three Sisters Cooking Class with Suzanne Landry

October 20, 2012 from 9:30am - 1:00pm

Cook with The Three Sisters, Native American food staples of corn, beans and squash. We’ll talk about these traditional foods and what they meant to our Native Americans, and learn how to store and use these best of fall harvest vegetables. The menu includes the following: Hot Tamale Pie with Cornbread Topping Thanksgiving Soup Three Sisters Stew Pumpkin and Feta Muffins with Pepita Seeds Pre-registration requested by Oct. 19th: [email protected]