Three Sisters Cooking Class with Suzanne Landry
Cook with The Three Sisters, Native American food staples of corn, beans and squash. We’ll talk about these traditional foods and what they meant to our Native Americans, and learn how to store and use these best of fall harvest vegetables. The menu includes the following: Hot Tamale Pie with Cornbread Topping Thanksgiving Soup Three Sisters Stew Pumpkin and Feta Muffins with Pepita Seeds Pre-registration requested by Oct. 19th: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kszopa
- Starts: October 20, 2012 9:30am - 1:00pm
- Price: $35 includes food and recipes
- Location: Trinity Lutheran Church Kitchen ( 909 North La Cumbre Road)
- Website: http://www.trinitygardenssb.org