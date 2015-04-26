Calendar » Three Sticks & Lutum Wine Tasting @ Wine + Beer!

April 26, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

On April 26th from 4-7pm Wine + Beer will be hosting an exclusive tasting of Lutum & Three Sticks wines… some of the finest wines, made by some of the best winemakers from the most impeccably farmed vineyards in California. Guests’ tasting will be accompanied by an assortment of Gourmet Sliders provided by Belcampo Meat Co. and Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie from The Culture Counter. Tasting is $49, call 805-770-7701 for details.

Here’s what we’ll be pouring:

LUTUM “Sanford and Benedict” Chardonnay Santa Rita Hills 202

LUTUM “Sanford and Benedict” Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills 2012

LUTUM “La Rinconada” Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills 2013

Three Sticks “One Sky” Chardonnay Sonoma Mountain 2012

Three Sticks Silver “Silver Eagle” Pinot Noir Russian River Valley 2011

Three Sticks Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma Valley 2007