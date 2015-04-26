Three Sticks & Lutum Wine Tasting @ Wine + Beer!
On April 26th from 4-7pm Wine + Beer will be hosting an exclusive tasting of Lutum & Three Sticks wines… some of the finest wines, made by some of the best winemakers from the most impeccably farmed vineyards in California. Guests’ tasting will be accompanied by an assortment of Gourmet Sliders provided by Belcampo Meat Co. and Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie from The Culture Counter. Tasting is $49, call 805-770-7701 for details.
Here’s what we’ll be pouring:
LUTUM “Sanford and Benedict” Chardonnay Santa Rita Hills 202
LUTUM “Sanford and Benedict” Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills 2012
LUTUM “La Rinconada” Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills 2013
Three Sticks “One Sky” Chardonnay Sonoma Mountain 2012
Three Sticks Silver “Silver Eagle” Pinot Noir Russian River Valley 2011
Three Sticks Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma Valley 2007
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 26, 2015 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $49
- Location: Wine + Beer (Wine bar inside the Public Market)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/962824657075271/