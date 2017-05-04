Three Vehicles of Buddhist Practice
Three Vehicles of Buddhist Practice
Hinayana, Mahayana, and Vajrayana –
Meaning and Significance for your Path to Awakening
with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
This course is an introduction to the three vehicles of Buddhist practice that offer practitioners, consistent with their predispositions, unique understanding and skillful means for advancing to the next level of experience and insight. The course will take place on the four Thursdays in May. Attendance is required at all four sessions.
The cost for the entire program is $80 ($60 for Bodhi Path patrons).
Please register at the door on May 4 from 6:30-7 pm.
4 Thursdays: May 4, 11, 18, and 25 7-9 pm
Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
102 West Mission
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
- Starts: May 4, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $80
- Location: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center 102 West Mission Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
- Sponsors: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center