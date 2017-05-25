Calendar » Three Vehicles of Buddhist Practice

May 25, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Three Vehicles of Buddhist Practice

Hinayana, Mahayana, and Vajrayana –

Meaning and Significance for your Path to Awakening

with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips

This course is an introduction to the three vehicles of Buddhist practice that offer practitioners, consistent with their predispositions, unique understanding and skillful means for advancing to the next level of experience and insight. The course will take place on the four Thursdays in May. Attendance is required at all four sessions.

The cost for the entire program is $80 ($60 for Bodhi Path patrons).

Please register at the door on May 4 from 6:30-7 pm.

4 Thursdays: May 4, 11, 18, and 25 7-9 pm

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 West Mission

Santa Barbara, CA 93101