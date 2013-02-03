Calendar » Threshold Choir Community Event

February 3, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The community is invited to experience the work of the Threshold Choir. Kate Munger, founder of the national organization, will share the story of how she started the choir and discuss how its work has affected the lives of others, will lead the entire group in singing simple songs in harmony, and will offer participants the opportunity to be sung to while relaxing in one of the reclining chairs in the center of the circle. To arrange for local singers to come to a bedside, call: 805 322-3558.