Threshold Choir Evening of Singing
February 2, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Women who like to sing are invited to participate in the Saturday evening session of a gathering of the Threshold Choirs of southern California. The session will consist of singing songs from the Choir’s repertoire a cappella in 3-part harmony, under the guidance of national founder Kate Munger.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MN8Joy
- Starts: February 2, 2013 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Parish Hall, Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara