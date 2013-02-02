Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Threshold Choir Evening of Singing

February 2, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Women who like to sing are invited to participate in the Saturday evening session of a gathering of the Threshold Choirs of southern California. The session will consist of singing songs from the Choir’s repertoire a cappella in 3-part harmony, under the guidance of national founder Kate Munger.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: MN8Joy
  • Starts: February 2, 2013 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Parish Hall, Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
 
 
 