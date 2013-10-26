Calendar » Thrill The World!

October 26, 2013 from 12pm - 3pm

Each year, on the Saturday before Halloween, thousands of people around the world perform Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at exactly the same moment in time as part of a global celebration. From Moscow to Madrid, Beijing to Honolulu, each Thriller group raises money for charity while having a fabulous time doing this iconic choreography. This year one of our World Dancers is organizing Thriller in Rwanda, one in Indonesia!

This is the 4th year WORLD DANCE will host Santa Barbara's Thriller event. At exactly 2:00pm on October 26th, we will rise up from the ground in the Courthouse Sunken Gardens and join the world in a spirit of goodwill. We invite individuals, youth groups, companies, dance classes to be part of this incredibly fun, unique, unifying experience.

LEARN THE DANCE! NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!

Classes:

Saturdays 10:15-11:00 am / Tuesdays 8:15-9:00 pm

SB Dance Center – 127 West Canon Perdido

Wednesdays 6:00-7:00 pm

Alameda Park by Kids World – Garden & Micheltorena

$35 one-time charitable donation (suggested)

Classes are free. Come to one... or as many classes as you like!

Become an Event Sponsor! Contact [email protected]

For more info: www.worlddanceforhumanity.org. (805) 966-5439.

Proceeds benefit our local Boys & Girls Clubs and Education in Rwanda