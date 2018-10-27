Calendar » Thrill the World 2018

October 27, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

On Saturday, October 27th at 3:00pm, hundreds of World Dance Zombies will rise from the lawn of Santa Barbara’s spectacular COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic dance as part of a global event, Thrill the World. This will be the 8th year World Dance for Humanity is hosting the experience, which will include Flashmobs all over town during the two weeks leading up to Halloween.