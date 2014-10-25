Calendar » Thrill the World Santa Barbara - 2014

October 25, 2014 from 1pm - 4pm

At exactly 3:00pm on Saturday, October 25, 2014, hundreds of World Dance Zombies will rise from the lawn of the stunning Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic dance as part of a global phenomenon, Thrill the World. This will be the 5th year World Dance has hosted Thriller Santa Barbara. Our flashmob circuit will include State Street, Ghost Village Road, Soho, Neverland (MJ’s former estate in Los Olivos) and Cold Springs Tavern.

This is a fantastic opportunity for dancers and non-dancers alike to take part in an incredibly fun, spirited, inclusive happening! It offers great exercise, awesome community, and a chance to connect with the world, but it’s much more than that….

PRACTICES BEGIN THE WEEK OF SEPT. 20th

$35 for a full month of lessons – mix n’ match the times that work for you – come to a few lessons, or lots!

SATURDAY, 10:15-11:00am – SB Dance Center, 127 W Canon Perdido

MONDAY, 7:45-9:00pm – Brazil Arts Café, 1230 State St Suite C

TUESDAY, 8:15-9:00pm – SB Dance Center, 127 W Canon Perdido

WEDNESDAY, 6:00-7:00pm – Alameda Park (by Kids World at Garden & Micheltorena)

For more information:

http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller-2014/

Contact:

Janet Reineck, [email protected]

Leah Combs, [email protected]