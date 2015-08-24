Calendar » Thrill the World Thousand Oaks

August 24, 2015 from 3:00pm

In this tribute to Michael Jackson and charity fundraiser, participants dressed as zombies perform synchronized “Thriller” dances at locations around the world. Thrill time in Thousand Oaks is 3 p.m., but the party begins with dance instruction at noon. Zombie makeup will be available, and refreshments will be provided at a small cost. Those who officially register as dancers will be included as the Guinness Book of World Records takes note of the largest flash mob ever.

Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted for World Dance for Humanity. The Santa Barbara–based organization supports community and small business development in Rwanda and contributes relief funds to disaster areas.