Calendar » Thriller 2017

October 28, 2017 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

On Saturday, October 28th 2017 at 3:00pm, hundreds of World Dance Zombies will rise from the lawn of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic dance as part of a global event, Thrill the World. This will be the 8th year World Dance is hosting the experience, which will include Flashmobs in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. It’s a fantastic opportunity for dancers and non-dancers to take part in a worldwide dance event!

THRILLER DATES

Saturday, Oct 28 – Thriller at the Sunken Gardens

Sunday, Oct 29 – Thriller in Santa Ynez

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Come to one, a few, or all of the practices!

SATURDAYS 10:00-10:45am – SB Dance Center (127 W Canon Perdido)

TUESDAYS 8:15-9:00pm - SB Dance Center (127 W Canon Perdido)

WEDNESDAYS 6:00-7:00pm - Alameda Park (corner of Garden and Micheltorena by Kids World)

FRIDAYS 5:00-5:50pm - Montecito YMCA (591 Santa Rosa Lane – You don’t have to be a member!)

SUNDAYS 3:00-4:00pm (Oct. 1, 15, 22) – Carpinteria Arts Center (855 Linden)

We request a $40 donation which covers all practice sessions, participation in the Sunken Gardens main event and the flashmobs. KIDS ARE FREE! World Dance for Humanity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and your donation is tax-deductible.