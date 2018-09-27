Calendar » Thriller Book Launch Benefit on September 27 – What She Gave Away by Catharine Riggs

September 27, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

The public is invited to meet new author Santa Barbara resident Catharine Riggs at a book signing for her debut novel, What She Gave Away, being held on Thursday, September 27 at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery. The book signing is from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The book is Riggs first work of psychological suspense and her debut novel. The plot centers around an outsider with a dark past and a bitter grudge who moves to a wealthy beachside community, only to find herself enmeshed in the secrets of her boss and his hapless wife.

The benefit will include a reading, interview and signing with all proceeds to be donated to The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library.