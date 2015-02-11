Calendar » Through A Lens Darkly:Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People

February 11, 2015 from 6:00pm

This award-winning documentary chronicles how African American communities have used the camera as a tool for social change from the invention of photography to the present. It is an epic tale that poetically moves between the present and the past, through contemporary photographers and artists whose images and stories seek to reconcile legacies of pride and shame while giving voice to images long suppressed, forgotten, and hidden from sight. Thomas Allen Harris, 90 min., English, 2014, USA.