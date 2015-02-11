Through A Lens Darkly:Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People
This award-winning documentary chronicles how African American communities have used the camera as a tool for social change from the invention of photography to the present. It is an epic tale that poetically moves between the present and the past, through contemporary photographers and artists whose images and stories seek to reconcile legacies of pride and shame while giving voice to images long suppressed, forgotten, and hidden from sight. Thomas Allen Harris, 90 min., English, 2014, USA.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 11, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu