Calendar » Tibetan Village Project Reception

September 28, 2014 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

The Tibetan Village Project presents a free evening reception for founder Tamdin Wangdu from 4 -6 pm on September 28th, 2014 at the Himalayan Kitchen, located at 431 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

At the reception, a small range of traditional Tibetan appetizers will be served with wine pairings. Attending the reception from 4-6 pm is free, however, donations are kindly accepted. A generous donor from Santa Barbara has offered a challenge grant that will match, dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000.

Reservations must be made for the reception through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tibetan-village-project-santa-barbara-evening-reception-tickets-12811675065

Or http://www.tibetanvillageproject.org/events

Tibetan Village Project is a non-religious, non-political organization based in Denver, CO devoted to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Tibet. It was founded in 2001 when Executive Director Tamdin Wangdu’s father died from a preventable disease in Mr. Wangdu’s village. Tamdin devoted himself to providing humanitarian aid to his homeland. TVP is based in Denver, CO.

TVP is registered in the United States as a nonprofit with 501(c)3 status. All projects TVP are coordinated by Tibetans with support from board and supporters to help Tibetan communities on Tibetan Plateau using a bottom-up approach. Most of our projects are small-scale initiatives that work directly with Tibetan villagers and with local government through project-coordinators chosen from each village who know the local situation, understand the culture, and speak the language.

Among its many accomplishments, TVP has:

Provided school supplies to 1,468 students in 19 primary schools

Built 7 greenhouses to improve nutrition of schoolchildren

Built 4 bridges for safe passage of 15,000 community members

Established 5 medical clinics

Completed 4 water projects to improve water sanitation

Built 2 community waste centers to improve hygiene

Trained 269 entrepreneurs

Provided 102 microloans

Organized 39 service trips to Tibet between 2006 and 2013

Completed 15 volunteer projects with focus on women and children

Contact: Becky Havens, [email protected]