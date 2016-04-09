Calendar » LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS Mark O’Connor Hot Swing

April 9, 2016 from 8:00 - 10:00

Mark O’Connor’s Hot Swing captures the electricity and nuance of performances that can only be described as ‘spectacular’. O’Connor’s jazz performances and compositions pay tribute to his friend and mentor, the legendary French jazz master Stephane Grappelli. While performing a number of tunes closely associated with Grappelli, O’Connor’s albums and live performances extend the repertoire with O’Connor’s original compositions. Joined by guitarist Frank Vignola, ‘Hot Swing’ continues to celebrate acoustic string jazz in new and exciting ways