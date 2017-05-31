Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Tickling Giants

May 31, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Arab Spring in Egypt: From a dictator to free elections, back to a dictatorship. A comedy show united the country and tested the limits of free press. This is the story of Bassem Youssef, a cardiologist turned comedian, considered the Jon Stewart of Egypt, and his production "The Show".

 

