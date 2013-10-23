Calendar » Tiempo Libre

October 23, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2741 or (805) 893-3535

Cuban Music Sensation

Tiempo Libre

“A distinctive voice of the Cuban diaspora… exuberant, surging with determination, the sound a fast-rising tide of adamant pride.” CNN

Multi-Grammy-nominated powerhouse Tiempo Libre is one of the hottest young Cuban bands today. Equally at home in concert halls, jazz clubs and dance venues, its Miami-based members are the true modern heirs to the rich music traditions of their native Cuba. Classically trained in the island’s premier conservatories and inspired by illicit jazz and R&B radio broadcasts they listened to in their childhoods, today the group is a hit in the U.S. and abroad. Tiempo Libre is celebrated for its sophisticated performances of timba, a joyous mix of high-voltage Latin jazz and the infectious rhythms of son, that leave audiences dancing in the aisles.