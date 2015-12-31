Tierra & Friends New Year’s Eve
December 31, 2015 from 8:00pm - 1:00am
A night to remember with Santa Barbara Band The Groove Line, special guests TeCheetah Lopez - The Queen of Salsa Soul, Monibee, and the smooth and soulful sounds of Tierra. The backdrop for this amazing line up is the World Famous El Paseo Restaurant set in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Tickets are limited. $65 each or $125 per couple. Call 951-880-4758 for tickets!!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Round 2 Entertainment
- Starts: December 31, 2015 8:00pm - 1:00am
- Price: $65.00
- Location: El Paseo Restaurant, Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1695141477383532/
- Sponsors: Round 2 Entertainment