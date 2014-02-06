Calendar » Tikkun Olam and U.S. Jewish Women in Their 20s

February 6, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

By highlighting the voices of 17 remarkable U.S. Jewish women in their 20s, this presentation will examine certain domains of Jewish identity including the Jewish value of tikkun olam, “repair the world.” If Jews are to advocate for social equity and to partner with other social justice activists and educators, these are the voices that offer vision and promise. Dr. Cheri Gurse is a UCSB alumna whose research suggests the possibility of new and different relationships about structural inequality and diversity, activism, and identity; coinciding between Jewish social justice activists and others who work for justice.