Calendar » Tillandsias in Coastal & Southern California presented by Gregg DeChirico

July 1, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Tillandsias in Coastal & Southern California presented by Gregg DeChirico Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Gregg DeChirico will offer a short presentation featuring successful cultural guidelines for growing Tillandsias in Coastal & Southern California -from San Francisco to San Diego. The program will cover basic Tillandsia care and also offer a selection of species featured in the gardens of Santa Barbara residents and recommended for growing both indoors and outdoors in coastal and southern California. Gregg is a keen advocate of growing compatible tillandsia species among succulents in a varied collection. He has grown plants of alltypes for over 30 years. He has a nursery, Gregg’s Greenhouse, located in the Santa Barbara area, specializing in seed-grown, rareand exotic plants. Gregg is a frequent participant and vendor at many local and regional club shows and sales. He has travelled throughout Latin America to photograph the flora and fauna and has been featured in many of the programs he offers. Gregg served as president of both the San Francisco Succulent & Cactus Society and the Santa Barbara Cactus & Succulent Society, and is recent past president of the Cactus & Succulent Society of America (CSSA). Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Churchon the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.