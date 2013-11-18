Calendar » Tim Cope

November 18, 2013 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2847 or (805) 893-3535

Live Appearance by the Adventurer Featured in the 2012 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Tim Cope

On the Trail of Genghis Khan: An Epic Journey Through the Land of the Nomads

A “world-class adventurer.” Outside

A few years ago, Australian adventurer Tim Cope undertook a journey none had completed since the days of Genghis Khan: He traveled by horseback across the entire Eurasian steppe, from the ancient capital of Mongolia to the Danube River. It was an incredible 6,000-mile, three-year-long trip across a vast and formidable landscape – and into the heart of a nomadic way of life that dominated the region for millennia. In a riveting multimedia presentation, this rugged explorer will discuss his trek over wolf-infested plateaus, glaciers and the subzero steppe, desert, deep forests and mountains, accompanied only by his trusty dog and horses.

Books will be available for purchase and signing